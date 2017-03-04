No. 7 Arizona pulls away to beat Arizona State 73-60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Allonzo Trier scored 19 points, guard Rawle Alkins grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 7 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a 73-60 victory over rival Arizona State on Saturday, clinching at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Arizona (27-4, 16-2) was out of sorts at both ends in the first half, clinging to a one-point lead. The Wildcats jumped on the Sun Devils to start the second half and shut them down defensively to sweep the season series.

Arizona controlled the glass for the second straight game against Arizona State, grabbing 23 more rebounds — 18 more in the second half — while scoring 14 second-chance points on 15 offensive boards.

Arizona State (14-17, 7-11) was effective at slowing Arizona with its zone in the first half, but had no answer when the Wildcats began attacking in the second.

Kodi Justice led the Sun Devils with 17 points and Torian Graham added 12.