No. 8 Louisville overcomes No. 19 Notre Dame 71-64.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points, including four throws in the final 22 seconds, and Deng Adel made a big 3-pointer to help No. 8 Louisville hold off No. 19 Notre Dame 71-64 on Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Quentin Snider added 17 points, including four second-half 3-pointers that gave the Cardinals the edge in a back-and-forth game with the Fighting Irish, who trailed 62-60 with 50 seconds remaining. Adel followed with the pivotal 3 13 seconds later before Mitchell sealed Louisville’s hard-earned victory at the foul line.

Mangok Mathiang came off the bench to score a career-best 18 points with 11 rebounds in his home finale as Louisville (24-7, 12-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) avoided its first losing streak this season.

Bonzie Colson had 20 points and V.J. Beachem added 17 with eight rebounds for Notre Dame (23-8, 12-6), which had won six straight and looked to clinch second place in the ACC.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish had outshot the Cardinals much of the game but were crushed on the boards 44-27. That allowed Louisville to gain slight edges in the paint and second-chance points (14-10) and ultimately the advantage in a tight game. The Irish shot 41 percent.

Louisville: Mathiang didn’t start but provided the initial spark off the bench with 12 first-half points and five rebounds. Other Cardinals took charge of other stretches with Mitchell making 3s before Snider got hot at the right moment. The Cards shot 41 percent, but didn’t get there until late in the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville’s bounce-back win might preserve their Top 10 standing. Notre Dame’s loss might drop the Irish a few spots, with the question being how many.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

Louisville: ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

