Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No ammo, no problem…

No ammo, no problem as Fourcade wins in biathlon World Cup

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 9:53 am 1 min read
Share

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Biathlon is a sport combining skiing and shooting, but French star Martin Fourcade proved Sunday you can win without any ammunition at all.

Fourcade, widely considered among the best biathletes in history with six straight World Cup titles, blundered ahead of Sunday’s mass start race when he forgot to load his magazines.

When he discovered his error at the first shooting stage, a frantic scramble by French coaches and Fourcade’s brother Simon ensued in an effort to supply him with ammunition.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The unorthodox plan paid off as Fourcade won the race as the only man not to miss a single shot. Still, it needed an International Biathlon Union ruling to dispel any doubts that Fourcade could not be disqualified for accepting the rounds mid-race.

Advertisement

Fourcade’s win in the last race of the season meant he added the mass start discipline title to his overall World Cup honors. He beat Latvian Andrejs Rastogujevs into second place by 17.4 seconds, with Austrian Simon Eder third, 15 seconds further back.

Gabriela Koukalova won the biathlon World Cup mass start title on Sunday after coming second to Tiril Eckhoff in the last women’s race of the season.

Czech Koukalova crossed the line 22.6 seconds behind Norway’s Eckhoff, with Kaisa Makarainen of Finland third, 34.5 seconds off the lead.

Laura Dahlmeier, the overall World Cup winner, was leading the mass start standings ahead of Sunday’s race, but a ninth-place finish meant the German ended up nine points behind Koukalova.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No ammo, no problem…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.