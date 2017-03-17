Sports Listen

No Federer vs Kyrgios: Aussie withdraws with illness

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from his quarterfinal against Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open because of what he thinks is food poisoning.

The Australian, who beat No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, was supposed to face 18-time major champion Federer on Friday.

But less than two hours before they were to take the court, Kyrgios tweeted that he “had a restless night of being sick.”

He said “to play a great champion like Roger, I need to be at my best to have a chance.”

The tournament confirmed Kyrgios’ withdrawal on its website.

Federer will face Kei Nishikori or Jack Sock for a spot in the hard-court tournament’s final.

