Angels get 3 diving stops in 9th to complete no-hitter

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 11:43 pm 2 min read
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Bud Norris and seven Angels relievers combined for quite a feat Friday night.

Even with all those arms, they needed a little extra help at the end.

Backed by three diving defensive stops in the ninth inning, Los Angeles got a combined no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Angels defenders came through three times while 24-year-old Abel De Los Santos closed things out. First baseman C.J. Cron dived to his right for a grounder for the first out, right fielder Shane Robinson left his feet for a fly ball for the second out and then third baseman Sherman Johnson ended the game by sprawling to his left for a grounder and throwing to first.

“That defense was unbelievable,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “C.J. and Robbie in right field and Sherm at third base, that’s a good way to cap off a good night, with some plays like that.”

Norris struck out two over two perfect innings, and Jose Alvarez followed with a perfect inning. Jean Segura reached on catcher interference against Cam Bedrosian in the fourth, and then Andrew Bailey threw a perfect fifth. Austin Adams walked Zach Shank during the sixth inning, and then Drew Gagnon, Justin Anderson and De Los Santos closed up shop with a perfect inning each.

“It’s fun for the kids,” Scioscia said. “De Los Santos, all those kids. They’ve all been in camp for a long time now. I think the way it happened. You see C.J. making a great pay and Robbie and then Sherm at third, that’ll be a fun night for those guys.”

This was the Angels’ first spring no-hitter since March 16, 1996, against the Giants. Seattle started just two regular position players — Leonys Martin and Jean Segura.

Bailey struck out three during the fifth inning, and the Angels pitchers totaled 12 strikeouts.

Norris took a no-hitter into the seventh inning while pitching for Houston against St. Louis on June 8, 2011. He’s in camp as a non-roster invitee.

This is the second no-hitter this spring training and the first in the Cactus League. The Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined to no-hit the Tigers on March 17.

