Sports Listen

Trending:

Agency cuts?Possible furloughs?DISA-like agency for civilian IT?Benefits at risk?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Carolina-Oregon Matchup

North Carolina-Oregon Matchup

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 3:28 pm < a min read
Share
TEAM STATISTICS UNC OPP UO OPP
SEED 1 3
RECORD 31-7 33-5
SCORING 3229 2683 3000 2488
Points/game 85.0 70.6 78.9 65.5
Scoring margin +14.4 13.4
FIELD GOALS-ATT 1175-2492 940-2260 1069-2212 907-2243
FG pct. .472 .416 .483 .404
3 POINT FG-ATT 271-750 304-894 327-854 265-852
3-pt FG pct. .361 .340 .383 .311
3-pt FG made/game 7.1 8.0 8.6 7.0
FREE THROWS-ATT 608-863 499-692 535-759 409-568
FT pct. .705 .721 .705 .720
FTs made/game 16.0 13.1 14.1 10.8
REBOUNDS 1660 1165 1385 1223
Rebounds/game 43.7 30.7 36.4 32.2
Rebounding margin +13.0 4.2
ASSISTS 691 440 607 440
Assists/game 18.2 11.6 16.0 11.6
TURNOVERS 458 514 438 504
TO/game 12.1 13.5 11.5 13.3
TO margin +1.5 1.8
A/TO ratio 1.5 0.9 1.4 0.9
STEALS 269 242 248 179
Steals/game 7.1 6.4 6.5 4.7
BLOCKS 128 165 241 130
Blocks/game 3.4 4.3 6.3 3.4
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » North Carolina-Oregon Matchup
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1794: US establishes permanent Navy

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

USDA calls for 'hungry pests' public awareness

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.