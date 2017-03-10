North Dakota holds off Idaho’s late rally in Big Sky semis

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Baldwin and Geno Crandall scored 16 points apiece, and North Dakota beat Idaho 69-64 Friday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinal.

Top-seeded North Dakota (21-9) has won nine of its last 10 games and will play the Eastern Washington-Weber State winner in Saturday’s championship. No. 4 seed Idaho (18-13) had its five-game win streak snapped.

The Vandals used a 12-1 run to tie it at 63 with 2:08 to play. Crandall made two free throws and Baldwin’s 3 gave the Fighting Hawks a 68-63 lead with 1:04 to play. The Vandals missed 4 of 5 from the line and two 3-pointers to end it.

Quinton Hooker and Conner Avants each added 13 points for North Dakota.

Victor Sanders scored 20 points to lead Idaho. Brayon Blake added 10 points and Nate Sherwood grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.