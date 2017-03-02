Sports Listen

North Florida rains 3s to upend Lipscomb in A-Sun semifinal

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:05 pm < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — North Florida’s basketball hashtag #BirdsofTrey rang true Thursday night as Garrett Sams and Aaron Bodager combined for nine 3-pointers and the Ospreys used a barrage of 3s to oust Lipscomb 91-85 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinal.

Dallas Moore led with 18 points and North Florida (15-18) advances to Sunday’s A-Sun championship game against top-seeded Florida Gulf Coast (25-7). It’s a meeting of the last two conference champions.

Garrison Mathews scored 29 points, 18 coming as the Bisons cut away at North Florida’s lead after halftime, making 10 of 18 shots with five treys of his own. He’s the first sophomore to reach the 1,000-point plateau for Lipscomb (20-13).

Rob Marberry added 19 points and Josh Williams 13.

North Florida was smoking in the first half, making 12 of 14 3-pointers and taking a 45-32 lead into the break. Twelve of the Opsreys’ 15 field goals in the half were from 3.

The Ospreys finished 28 of 49 from the floor for 57 percent shooting, made 16 treys and survived Lipscomb scoring 29 points off 23 turnovers.

