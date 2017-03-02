Norway wins gold in women’s 4x5K relay at worlds

LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Norway won the women’s 4×5-kilometer relay Thursday at the Nordic world championships.

The Norwegians were tied with Finland at the halfway point, but Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen opened up a lead of 56 seconds on the third leg.

If a Norwegian wins gold in Saturday’s 30-kilometer freestyle race, it would make the country the first to win all women’s events at a single Nordic world championships since Russia did it 20 years ago.

Stina Nilsson of Sweden took silver, with Krista Parmakoski of Finland third.