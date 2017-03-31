Now in Brewers’ rotation, Anderson goes 5 sharp vs Chisox

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Anderson, added to the starting rotation this week when Matt Garza was put on the disabled list, threw five shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Friday night.

Travis Shaw homered, his fifth of spring training, to continue a solid start with Milwaukee. Acquired in a package from Boston for reliever Tyler Thornburg in the offseason, the third baseman has hit .351 with 14 RBI in 22 games.

Anderson only allowed one hit, a third-inning single by Geovany Soto, while walking one and striking out six. After Garza was sidelined Thursday with a strained right groin, the team said Anderson would slot into the fourth spot in the rotation and likely pitch Thursday against Colorado.

Minor leaguer Gregory Infante started in place of James Shields, who requested to throw a side session in the bullpen instead. Infante, who struggled to a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings in Philadelphia’s minor league system last year, gave up two runs on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts in two innings.