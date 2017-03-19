Sports Listen

Nowitzki scores 23, leads Mavericks over Nets 111-104

By MICHAEL SCOTTO
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki had 23 points and nine rebounds, J.J. Barea scored 20 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 111-104 Sunday.

Harrison Barnes added 19 points for the Mavericks.

Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 for the Nets. Randy Foye and Quincy Acy each had 11.

The Mavericks led 94-92 with more than five minutes left before Barea scored nine straight Dallas points. Barnes followed with two layups that made it 107-101 with 26.5 seconds remaining.

