Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oilers dominate Stars in…

Oilers dominate Stars in 7-1 victory

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 12:04 am 2 min read
Share

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game skid with a 7-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Benoit Pouliot, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, David Desharnais, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who are 2-2-1 through five games of an eight-game homestand.

McDavid is tied with Blackhawks star Patrick Kane with 76 points for tops in the NHL.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Brett Ritchie scored for the Stars, who have lost three straight.

Advertisement

Zack Kassian passed the puck to Pouliot in the slot and he beat Dallas goalie Antti Niemi up high for a 1-0 lead. It was Pouliot’s first goal in 28 games and sixth of the season.

Klefbom’s booming point shot on the power play beat a screened Niemi to make it 2-0. The Oilers had 13 first-period shots to the Stars’ five on Edmonton starter Cam Talbot.

Talbot finished with 22 saves.

Nurse scored his fourth of the season on a wrist shot from the top of the circle as another Oilers defender got in on the scoring two minutes into the second period.

Ritchie beat Talbot stick-side to get the Stars back into the game six minutes into the second.

Edmonton made it 4-1 midway through the second as Desharnais batted home a rebound off the boards for his second in five games as an Oiler.

Niemi was chased from the Dallas net less than two minutes later as Maroon earned his 22nd of the season. Kari Lehtonen came in to replace him in goal.

Edmonton kept on coming in the third period, getting goals from Nugent-Hopkins (14th) and McDavid (24th) 1:43 apart to make it 7-1.

Niemi stopped 15 of 20 shots and Lehtonen turned aside 7 of 9 shots.

NOTES: It was the third and final meeting of the season between the teams. Dallas won the first matchup 3-2. Edmonton took the second game 5-2. … Stars winger Remi Elie, who got his first NHL goal in San Jose on Sunday, played on Dallas’ top line. Elie was a linemate of Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. … Forward Anton Slepyshev returned to the Edmonton lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past four games.

UP NEXT:

Stars: Travel to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host Bruins on Thursday night.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Oilers dominate Stars in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.