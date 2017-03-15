Oilers dominate Stars in 7-1 victory

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Maroon had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game skid with a 7-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

Benoit Pouliot, Oscar Klefbom, Darnell Nurse, David Desharnais, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who are 2-2-1 through five games of an eight-game homestand.

McDavid is tied with Blackhawks star Patrick Kane with 76 points for tops in the NHL.

Brett Ritchie scored for the Stars, who have lost three straight.

Advertisement

Zack Kassian passed the puck to Pouliot in the slot and he beat Dallas goalie Antti Niemi up high for a 1-0 lead. It was Pouliot’s first goal in 28 games and sixth of the season.

Klefbom’s booming point shot on the power play beat a screened Niemi to make it 2-0. The Oilers had 13 first-period shots to the Stars’ five on Edmonton starter Cam Talbot.

Talbot finished with 22 saves.

Nurse scored his fourth of the season on a wrist shot from the top of the circle as another Oilers defender got in on the scoring two minutes into the second period.

Ritchie beat Talbot stick-side to get the Stars back into the game six minutes into the second.

Edmonton made it 4-1 midway through the second as Desharnais batted home a rebound off the boards for his second in five games as an Oiler.

Niemi was chased from the Dallas net less than two minutes later as Maroon earned his 22nd of the season. Kari Lehtonen came in to replace him in goal.

Edmonton kept on coming in the third period, getting goals from Nugent-Hopkins (14th) and McDavid (24th) 1:43 apart to make it 7-1.

Niemi stopped 15 of 20 shots and Lehtonen turned aside 7 of 9 shots.

NOTES: It was the third and final meeting of the season between the teams. Dallas won the first matchup 3-2. Edmonton took the second game 5-2. … Stars winger Remi Elie, who got his first NHL goal in San Jose on Sunday, played on Dallas’ top line. Elie was a linemate of Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. … Forward Anton Slepyshev returned to the Edmonton lineup after being a healthy scratch for the past four games.

UP NEXT:

Stars: Travel to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Thursday night.

Oilers: Host Bruins on Thursday night.