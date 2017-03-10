Sports Listen

Oklahoma school district sued in wrestling team assault case

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 1:03 pm < a min read
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The father of an Oklahoma boy authorities say was sexually assaulted by high school wrestlers is suing the school district.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2ndIAkr ) reports the father filed the suit against Norman Public Schools on Wednesday in Cleveland County District Court. The dad says lax supervision led to his 12-year-old son being attacked three times during a school-sanctioned trip to a wrestling tournament in January 2016. He says his son sustained emotional distress and physical harm.

District spokeswoman Alesha Leemaster declined to comment on the lawsuit. She says the district suspended the students involved, dismissed a volunteer coach and suspended another coach upon notification of the incident.

Four wrestlers were charged with rape by instrumentation. All but one of the students’ cases have been dismissed or moved to juvenile court.

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

The Associated Press

