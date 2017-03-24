Sports Listen

Oklahoma State promotes assistant Boynton to head coach

By CLIFF BRUNT
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 6:43 pm < a min read
Oklahoma State promoted assistant Mike Boynton to head coach less than a week after Brad Underwood left for Illinois.

Oklahoma State announced the decision on its website Friday.

Boynton, 35, helped engineer Oklahoma State’s run to the NCAA Tournament last season. He was an assistant for Underwood for three years at Stephen F. Austin and helped the Lumberjacks win 89 games.

Before heading to Stephen F. Austin, Boynton spent four years as an assistant at South Carolina. He played for South Carolina and earned a degree in African-American studies.

Underwood left Oklahoma State after one year. The Cowboys lost their first six Big 12 games before rallying down the stretch to finish 9-9 in league play. The Cowboys were among the nation’s highest-scoring teams.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

