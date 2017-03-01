Orioles 12, Red Sox 5

|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Rickard lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Da.Mars rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tavarez lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|A.Jones cf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Strgeon lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Schafer pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Swihart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.DePew c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|S.Trvis 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Trmbo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dvers 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sntnder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dmnguez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Cstillo c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|B.Brntz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Marin 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ju.Lake cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Marrero 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wshngtn 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Meneses 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gntry rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Coyle 2b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Andno 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Salcedo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|12
|10
|11
|Boston
|201
|000
|020—5
|Baltimore
|404
|000
|31x—12
E_Benintendi (1), Devers (2), Johnson (1), Washington (1). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 5. 2B_Travis (2), Schafer (1), Castillo (2), Johnson (2). HR_Benintendi (1), Jones (2), Coyle (1). SB_Rickard (2), Andino (1). CS_Witte (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Owens L, 0-2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Thornburg
|2-3
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|Beeks
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hembree
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|Bundy W, 1-0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bleier H, 1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brach
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ynoa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Yacabonis
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Liranzo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by_Thornburg (Rickard).
WP_Liranzo.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:04. A_7,086