Orioles 12, Red Sox 5

The Associated Press March 1, 2017 4:56 pm
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Betts rf 3 2 1 0 Rickard lf 1 1 0 0
Da.Mars rf 2 0 0 0 Tavarez lf 1 1 0 0
Bnntndi lf 3 1 2 2 A.Jones cf 3 1 2 3
Strgeon lf 1 0 1 0 Schafer pr 2 0 1 1
Swihart c 4 0 1 0 Machado ss 2 1 0 0
J.DePew c 1 0 0 0 A.Perez c 2 0 0 0
S.Trvis 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Trmbo dh 4 0 0 0
R.Dvers 3b 0 1 0 0 Sntnder ph 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez ss 3 1 0 1 C.Davis 1b 1 2 1 0
Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 Dckrson rf 2 0 0 0
Dmnguez 3b 4 0 2 2 Cstillo c 3 2 2 1
B.Brntz dh 4 0 0 0 A.Marin 3b 1 1 0 0
Ju.Lake cf 4 0 2 0 Johnson 3b 3 0 1 2
Marrero 2b 3 0 0 0 Wshngtn 1b 0 1 0 0
Meneses 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Gntry rf 3 1 2 1
S.Coyle 2b 1 1 1 3
R.Andno 2b 2 0 0 0
Salcedo ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 33 12 10 11
Boston 201 000 020—5
Baltimore 404 000 31x—12

E_Benintendi (1), Devers (2), Johnson (1), Washington (1). DP_Boston 2, Baltimore 2. LOB_Boston 9, Baltimore 5. 2B_Travis (2), Schafer (1), Castillo (2), Johnson (2). HR_Benintendi (1), Jones (2), Coyle (1). SB_Rickard (2), Andino (1). CS_Witte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Owens L, 0-2 2 4 4 4 3 3
Thornburg 2-3 3 4 3 1 1
Beeks 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hembree 2 1 3 0 1 0
Taylor 1 1 1 1 1 2
Baltimore
Bundy W, 1-0 2 2 2 1 0 2
Bleier H, 1 2 3 1 1 1 0
Brach 1 2 0 0 1 0
Ynoa 2 1 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 2-3 2 2 1 1 1
Yacabonis 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Liranzo 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by_Thornburg (Rickard).

WP_Liranzo.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:04. A_7,086

