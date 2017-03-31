Orioles 3, Tides 3,

|Baltimore
|Norfolk
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Smith, S rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Marin 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Giavotella dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jones, A cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarez, P rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Urrutia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson, C 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kemp 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wynns ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Pena ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Davis, C 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Andino 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schafer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Joseph, C c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Janish ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop, J 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coyle 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kim lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tavarez, A lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hardy ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Flaherty ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|xxxxxxxxxx xx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|xxxxxxxxx xx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|101
|—3
|Norfolk
|000
|002
|010
|—3
E_Janish (1), Dickerson (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Norfolk 3. LOB_Baltimore 7, Norfolk 4. 2B_A.Jones, Dickerson, F.Pena. HR_Hardy, Flaherty.
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bleier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stewart, Z
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gunkel
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rodriguez, Ri
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cleavinger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|Barker
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Long
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Zouzalik
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
WP_Ri.Rodriguez. Balk_Ri.Rodriguez.
Umpires_Home, Eric Gilliam; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Blake Felix.
T_2:28. A_8,729.
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.