Orioles 3, Tides 3,

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
Baltimore Norfolk
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Smith, S rf 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 2 2 1 0
Marin 2b 2 0 0 0 Giavotella dh 3 0 0 1
Jones, A cf 3 0 1 0 Alvarez, P rf 3 0 0 0
Mullins pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Urrutia rf 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Johnson, C 3b 2 0 0 0
Kemp 3b 1 0 0 0 Castellanos pr-3b 1 1 0 0
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 Sisco c 1 0 1 0
Wynns ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Pena ph-c 2 0 1 2
Davis, C 1b 1 0 0 0 Washington 1b 4 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 2 1 1 0 Andino 2b-ss 4 0 0 0
Castillo c 2 0 0 0 Schafer cf 3 0 1 0
Joseph, C c 2 0 1 0 Janish ss 2 0 1 0
Schoop, J 2b 1 0 0 0 Coyle 2b 1 0 0 0
Rickard rf 2 1 1 0
Kim lf 2 0 0 0
Tavarez, A lf 1 0 0 0
Hardy ss 1 1 1 1
Flaherty ss 3 0 1 2
xxxxxxxxxx xx 0 0 0 0
xxxxxxxxx xx 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 29 3 5 3
Baltimore 001 000 101 —3
Norfolk 000 002 010 —3

E_Janish (1), Dickerson (2). DP_Baltimore 2, Norfolk 3. LOB_Baltimore 7, Norfolk 4. 2B_A.Jones, Dickerson, F.Pena. HR_Hardy, Flaherty.

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 1
Stewart, Z 2 1 0 0 2 2
Gunkel 2 2 2 2 1 0
Rodriguez, Ri 2 1 1 1 1 3
Cleavinger 1 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk
Barker 4 2 2 2 1 0
Long 3 3 1 1 2 2
Zouzalik 2 3 1 0 0 1

WP_Ri.Rodriguez. Balk_Ri.Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Eric Gilliam; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Blake Felix.

T_2:28. A_8,729.

