Orioles 5, Braves 4

By master
and The Associated Press March 28, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
Baltimore Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rickard cf 3 1 1 0 Bnfacio cf 2 1 1 0
Dckrson ph 1 1 0 0 Rjs Jr. pr 1 1 0 0
C.Gntry rf 1 1 1 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0
Mullins ph 2 0 1 1 Ri.Ruiz 3b 0 1 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 2 Freeman 1b 2 0 2 1
Au.Hays ph 1 0 1 1 Tsosopo pr 1 1 1 2
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 Ma.Kemp lf 3 0 1 0
S.Coyle ph 2 0 0 0 A.Wlker lf 1 0 0 0
Gvtella 2b 3 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0
Tavarez lf 0 0 0 0 D.Moore 2b 1 0 1 1
Hyu.Kim lf 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Andno ss 1 0 0 0 B.Lalli c 1 0 0 0
C.Jseph c 4 1 2 0 K.Szuki c 2 0 0 0
Flherty 3b 4 0 1 1 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
P.Jnish ss 3 0 0 0 d’Arnud 2b 4 0 1 0
A.Marin 3b 0 1 0 0 J.Grcia sp 2 0 0 0
Pterson 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 32 4 9 4
Baltimore 012 000 101—5
Atlanta 001 000 030—4

DP_Baltimore 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Gentry (3), Mullins (1), Giavotella (3), Tuiasosopo (1). 3B_Flaherty (2). SB_Dickerson (4), Gentry 2 (7), Tavarez (8). CS_Mancini (1). SF_Freeman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Miley 4 5 1 1 1 4
Givens H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Drake H, 3 2 2 0 0 0 1
Yacabonis BS, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 2 0
Gonzalez W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Crichton S, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Garcia 6 8 3 3 2 6
Hernandez 1 1 1 1 1 1
Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2
O’Flaherty L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 2

HBP_by_Chapman (Tavarez).

Balk_O’Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Ronnie Teague; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:01. A_4,922

