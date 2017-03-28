Orioles 5, Braves 4

|Baltimore
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rickard cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bnfacio cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dckrson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rjs Jr. pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C.Gntry rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mullins ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Ri.Ruiz 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Freeman 1b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Au.Hays ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Tsosopo pr
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Coyle ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wlker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gvtella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tavarez lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hyu.Kim lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grcia 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Andno ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Lalli c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|K.Szuki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Jnish ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Marin 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Grcia sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Pterson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Baltimore
|012
|000
|101—5
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|030—4
DP_Baltimore 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Baltimore 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Gentry (3), Mullins (1), Giavotella (3), Tuiasosopo (1). 3B_Flaherty (2). SB_Dickerson (4), Gentry 2 (7), Tavarez (8). CS_Mancini (1). SF_Freeman (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Miley
|4
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Givens H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Drake H, 3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yacabonis
|BS, 1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Gonzalez W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton S, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Garcia
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Hernandez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|O’Flaherty L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
HBP_by_Chapman (Tavarez).
Balk_O’Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, D;J; Reyburn; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Ronnie Teague; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:01. A_4,922