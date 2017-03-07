Orioles 5, Team 4

|Dominican Republic
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Reyes ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Smith rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vllar pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Andno 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Butista rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|S.Coyle 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Rjs Jr. pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M.Trmbo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sntnder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ne.Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hyu.Kim lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Tavarez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Perez c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Rosario c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fr.Pena c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Salcedo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Schafer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Gvtella ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|P.Jnish ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Wshngtn pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|3
|3
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|3
|Dominican Republic
|000
|002
|002—4
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|012—5
E_Hernandez (1), Giavotella (2). DP_Dominican Republic 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Dominican Republic 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Smith (1). SB_Reyes (1). CS_Tavarez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Dominican Republic
|Deduno
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Betances
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Romero
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abad
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rodriguez
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|Gausman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Verrett
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brach
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Stewart
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gunkel
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
WP_Hernandez, Stewart.
Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Will Little; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Chad Whitson.
