Orioles 5, Team 4

By master
and The Associated Press March 7, 2017 4:11 pm < a min read
Dominican Republic Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Reyes ss 2 1 0 0 S.Smith rf 2 1 1 0
Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 Rickard cf 1 0 0 0
J.Vllar pr 1 1 0 0 R.Andno 2b 3 1 1 0
Ro.Cano 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Sgura ss 1 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 2 0 0 0
Butista rf 1 0 1 0 S.Coyle 2b 1 1 1 0
Rjs Jr. pr 0 1 0 0 M.Trmbo dh 2 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 Sntnder ph 1 0 0 0
Ne.Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 Hyu.Kim lf 3 0 2 2
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 1 Tavarez pr 0 0 0 0
Polanco lf 4 0 0 0 Flherty 3b 3 0 0 0
Cstillo c 3 0 0 0 A.Perez c 1 0 1 1
Rosario c 1 0 0 0 Fr.Pena c 2 0 1 0
Salcedo pr 1 0 0 0
Schafer cf 2 0 0 0
Gvtella ph 1 1 0 0
P.Jnish ss 2 0 0 0
Wshngtn pr 1 1 1 0
Totals 29 4 3 3 Totals 29 5 8 3
Dominican Republic 000 002 002—4
Baltimore 002 000 012—5

E_Hernandez (1), Giavotella (2). DP_Dominican Republic 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Dominican Republic 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Smith (1). SB_Reyes (1). CS_Tavarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Dominican Republic
Deduno 1 1 0 0 1 1
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 0
Betances 2-3 1 2 2 2 0
Romero 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Colome 1 0 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Abad 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rodriguez 2-3 2 1 1 1 2
Hernandez 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Baltimore
Gausman 3 0 0 0 1 1
Verrett 2 1 0 0 0 1
Brach 2-3 0 2 2 4 0
Stewart 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gunkel 1 2 2 2 1 1

WP_Hernandez, Stewart.

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Will Little; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_. A—

