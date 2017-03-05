Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pacers-Hawks, Box

Pacers-Hawks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 3:51 pm < a min read
Share
INDIANA (97)

George 12-19 4-5 34, Miles 5-12 0-0 13, Turner 2-7 1-1 5, T.Young 2-5 0-2 4, Teague 5-10 5-5 16, Robinson 3-5 2-2 11, Christmas 1-1 0-0 2, Seraphin 1-4 0-0 2, Jefferson 2-4 0-2 4, Stuckey 1-5 0-2 3, Ellis 1-6 0-2 3. Totals 35-78 12-21 97.

ATLANTA (96)

Bazemore 1-7 0-0 2, Sefolosha 4-12 2-2 12, Millsap 8-16 7-12 23, Howard 2-3 5-11 9, Schroder 7-16 2-2 18, Prince 0-1 1-2 1, Ilyasova 2-4 0-0 5, Delaney 1-2 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 9-16 2-2 24. Totals 34-77 19-31 96.

Indiana 19 31 31 16—97
Atlanta 30 20 24 22—96

3-Point Goals_Indiana 15-33 (George 6-9, Robinson 3-5, Miles 3-10, Stuckey 1-1, Ellis 1-3, Teague 1-4, Turner 0-1), Atlanta 9-27 (Hardaway Jr. 4-7, Schroder 2-5, Sefolosha 2-6, Ilyasova 1-3, Millsap 0-2, Bazemore 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 44 (Jefferson 8), Atlanta 44 (Howard 14). Assists_Indiana 24 (Teague 6), Atlanta 21 (Schroder 7). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Atlanta 19. A_15,366 (18,118).

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pacers-Hawks, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.