Pacers hit all right notes in victory over road-weary Jazz

By MICHAEL MAROT
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 9:42 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Teague scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Monday night.

Indiana continued its trend of following a loss with a win — failing to do either in consecutive games since Feb. 16. The win helped the Pacers maintain the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff chase.

Former Butler star Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with a career-high 38 points. Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds on the final stop of a four-game trip.

Utah looked sluggish all night, and the Pacers took advantage.

While they struggled to put away the win, the Pacers seized control with an early 8-0 run and never trailed after the 6:42 mark of the first quarter.

