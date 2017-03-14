Sports Listen

Pacers-Knicks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 9:53 pm < a min read
INDIANA (81)

George 9-22 1-1 22, Miles 2-9 0-0 6, T.Young 2-4 0-0 4, Turner 8-17 1-2 17, Teague 4-15 0-1 9, Robinson 1-2 1-2 4, Seraphin 1-1 0-0 2, Christmas 0-1 2-2 2, Stuckey 1-6 3-6 6, Ellis 4-10 1-1 9. Totals 32-87 9-15 81.

NEW YORK (87)

Anthony 8-17 3-5 22, Thomas 3-9 0-0 9, Porzingis 5-17 0-0 11, Rose 7-12 2-2 16, Lee 2-9 0-0 5, Hernangomez 6-12 1-4 13, Randle 0-1 2-2 2, Baker 1-1 0-0 2, Holiday 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 35-83 8-13 87.

Indiana 24 28 12 17—81
New York 18 24 20 25—87

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-29 (George 3-8, Miles 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Stuckey 1-3, Teague 1-6, T.Young 0-1, Ellis 0-1), New York 9-28 (Anthony 3-6, Thomas 3-7, Holiday 1-2, Lee 1-5, Porzingis 1-6, Randle 0-1, Rose 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 53 (Turner 12), New York 52 (Hernangomez 16). Assists_Indiana 16 (Teague 6), New York 21 (Hernangomez, Rose 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, New York 15. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team. A_18,261 (19,812).

