Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pacers-Raptors, Box

Pacers-Raptors, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 8:24 pm < a min read
Share
INDIANA (91)

George 7-14 3-5 18, Miles 3-9 0-0 8, Turner 1-4 1-2 3, T.Young 7-9 1-3 16, Teague 4-11 7-7 16, Robinson 0-4 3-4 3, Seraphin 2-3 0-0 4, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Christmas 2-4 2-2 6, Jefferson 0-1 0-0 0, Stuckey 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 2-5 0-0 5, Ellis 4-11 2-3 10. Totals 33-80 19-26 91.

TORONTO (116)

Carroll 4-7 0-0 12, Ibaka 7-11 0-0 16, Valanciunas 4-8 3-4 11, Joseph 5-9 0-0 11, DeRozan 9-19 3-4 22, Tucker 4-9 0-0 9, Patterson 2-3 2-2 8, Poeltl 4-6 4-4 12, Nogueira 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 2-6 0-0 4, VanVleet 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 45-91 14-16 116.

Indiana 24 21 28 18— 91
Toronto 32 30 29 25—116

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-23 (Miles 2-6, Brooks 1-1, T.Young 1-1, Teague 1-2, George 1-4, Stuckey 0-1, Turner 0-2, Robinson 0-3, Ellis 0-3), Toronto 12-28 (Carroll 4-5, Ibaka 2-3, Patterson 2-3, Joseph 1-1, DeRozan 1-2, Tucker 1-4, Powell 1-6, Nogueira 0-1, Wright 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Turner, Christmas 5), Toronto 50 (Valanciunas 13). Assists_Indiana 22 (Teague 7), Toronto 25 (Joseph 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 23, Toronto 20. A_19,800 (19,800).

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pacers-Raptors, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.