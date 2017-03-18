Padres 3, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Jnkwski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Ebner cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Aybar ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Toles lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|W.Myers 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garlick lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vn Gnsn pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|M.Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|To.Cruz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Mejia pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|A.Brnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Blash ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Asaje 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Wallace ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tylor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cordoba 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Srdinas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Wood sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ed.Rios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Romak ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000—2
|San Diego
|000
|100
|101—3
E_Pederson (2), Mejia (2), Calhoun (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 6. 2B_Turner (3), Jankowski (4), Renfroe (4). HR_Pederson (4). CS_Mejia (1). SF_Bellinger (2), Cordero (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Wood
|4 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Avilan H, 1
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Geltz
|BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo L, 1-1
|1 1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|San Diego
|Torres W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Lockett
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Friedrich
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bawcom
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Lockett (Barnes).
WP_Johnson.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
PB_Barnes.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Garrett Patterson.
T_2:34. A_8,803