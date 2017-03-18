Sports Listen

Padres 3, Dodgers 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 12:56 am < a min read
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson cf 3 1 1 1 Jnkwski lf 4 0 1 0
B.Ebner cf 1 0 0 0 E.Aybar ss 4 1 1 0
A.Toles lf 3 1 1 0 W.Myers 1b 4 0 1 0
Garlick lf 1 0 0 0 Vn Gnsn pr 0 1 0 0
J.Trner 3b 3 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 2 1
M.Beaty 1b 1 0 0 0 A.Hdges c 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez 1b 2 0 1 0 To.Cruz c 0 0 0 0
E.Mejia pr 1 0 0 0 Cordero cf 2 0 0 1
A.Brnes c 2 0 0 0 J.Blash ph 0 0 0 0
W.Smith c 1 0 0 0 C.Asaje 2b 3 0 0 0
Bllnger rf 2 0 0 1 Wallace ph 1 0 0 0
C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 0 Cordoba 3b 3 0 0 0
Calhoun 2b 3 0 0 0 Srdinas ph 1 0 0 0
Al.Wood sp 2 0 0 0 Sanchez ph 1 0 0 0
Ed.Rios ph 1 0 0 0 J.Romak ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 4 2 Totals 30 3 5 2
Los Angeles 200 000 000—2
San Diego 000 100 101—3

E_Pederson (2), Mejia (2), Calhoun (1). LOB_Los Angeles 3, San Diego 6. 2B_Turner (3), Jankowski (4), Renfroe (4). HR_Pederson (4). CS_Mejia (1). SF_Bellinger (2), Cordero (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Wood 4 1-3 2 1 1 0 5
Avilan H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Geltz BS, 0-2 1 1 1 0 1 1
Johnson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo L, 1-1 1 1-3 2 1 0 1 0
San Diego
Torres W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lockett 3 3 2 2 1 4
Friedrich 3 1 0 0 0 3
Bawcom 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fisher 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Lockett (Barnes).

WP_Johnson.

PB_Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Garrett Patterson.

T_2:34. A_8,803

