Padres 4, Storm 2

|Lake Elsinore
|San Diego
|M.Gttys cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Gerra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Blash lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Giron 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mrgot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nylor 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cowgill cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Allen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Myers 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|E.Mreno lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frnce 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Solarte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Baker 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vn Gnsn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kohlwey rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ornelas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dl stll c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schimpf 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ovrstrt c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Srdinas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Spnnbrg dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Sanchez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|A.Hdges c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Torrens c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Aybar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Cordoba ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|3
|Lake Elsinore
|000
|000
|110—2
|San Diego
|001
|002
|10x—4
E_Lockett (1), Kohlwey (1). DP_Lake Elsinore 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Lake Elsinore 3, San Diego 7. 2B_Naylor (2), Hedges (4), Torrens (3). 3B_Kohlwey (1). CS_Gettys (1), Sanchez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Lake Elsinore
|Lockett L, 2-1
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Weir
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Frank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|Cahill W, 2-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Cosart H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maurer H, 3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bethancourt H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stammen H, 3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lemond H, 1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Torres S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Brett Terry; First, Bryan Fields; Second, Billy Cunha; Third, Nate White.
T_2:38. A_6,497
