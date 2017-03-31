Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres 4, Storm 2

Padres 4, Storm 2

By master
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 11:55 pm < a min read
Share
Lake Elsinore San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Gttys cf 3 0 0 0 Jnkwski lf 3 0 1 1
J.Gerra ss 4 0 0 0 J.Blash lf 0 0 0 0
R.Giron 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Mrgot cf 3 0 0 0
J.Nylor 1b 4 1 1 0 Cowgill cf 1 0 1 1
A.Allen dh 4 0 1 0 W.Myers 1b 2 0 1 0
E.Mreno lf 2 0 1 0 T.Frnce 1b 2 1 1 0
A.Grcia ph 1 0 0 1 Solarte 2b 2 0 1 0
C.Baker 2b 2 0 0 0 Coleman pr 1 1 1 0
Vn Gnsn ph 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0
Kohlwey rf 3 1 2 0 Ornelas rf 2 0 0 0
Dl stll c 2 0 0 0 Schimpf 3b 1 0 0 0
Ovrstrt c 1 0 0 1 Srdinas 3b 2 0 0 0
Spnnbrg dh 2 0 0 0
Sanchez ph 1 0 1 1
A.Hdges c 2 1 1 0
Torrens c 2 1 1 0
E.Aybar ss 2 0 0 0
Cordoba ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 31 4 9 3
Lake Elsinore 000 000 110—2
San Diego 001 002 10x—4

E_Lockett (1), Kohlwey (1). DP_Lake Elsinore 1, San Diego 1. LOB_Lake Elsinore 3, San Diego 7. 2B_Naylor (2), Hedges (4), Torrens (3). 3B_Kohlwey (1). CS_Gettys (1), Sanchez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Lake Elsinore
Lockett L, 2-1 5 4 1 1 1 3
Weir 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Castillo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Reyes 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Frank 1 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Cahill W, 2-1 3 0 0 0 0 6
Cosart H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Maurer H, 3 1 3 0 0 0 1
Bethancourt H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 3
Stammen H, 3 1 1 1 1 0 1
Lemond H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Torres S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Brett Terry; First, Bryan Fields; Second, Billy Cunha; Third, Nate White.

T_2:38. A_6,497

Advertisement

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Padres 4, Storm 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.