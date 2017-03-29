Padres 9, White Sox 9

|San Diego
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jnkwski cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sladino 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Cowgill rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peter 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Spnnbrg 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Myers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cabrera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frnce pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Vinicio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Schimpf 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Cabrera lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.White pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Robbins lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D.Hayes 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hdges c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Frazier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Blash lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Coleman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|E.Aybar ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Al.Call pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Srdinas ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Chcin sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cordoba ph
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|L.Bsabe cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|8
|Totals
|38
|9
|13
|8
|San Diego
|210
|500
|100—9
|Chicago
|402
|000
|12—9
E_Spangenberg (1), Alvarez 2 (2). DP_San Diego 2, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Robbins (1), Abreu (4), Call (1). HR_Myers (4), Hedges 2 (2), Aybar (2), Saladino (4), Peter (1), Abreu (3), Delmonico (5). SB_Spangenberg (3), France (1), Burgos (1), Sardinas (1), Cordoba (4). CS_Alvarez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Chacin
|3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Enright
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Kuo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Chicago
|Covey
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Swarzak
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jennings
|1-3
|4
|5
|4
|1
|1
|Holmberg
|3 2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Katz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Jennings (Schimpf).
PB_Torrens.
Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Umpires_Home, Blake Felix; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Second Umpire; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:25. A_4,003