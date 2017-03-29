Sports Listen

Padres 9, White Sox 9

March 29, 2017
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski cf 2 1 1 0 Sladino 2b 2 1 2 1
Cowgill rf 2 0 0 0 J.Peter 2b 4 1 1 2
Spnnbrg 2b 5 0 0 0 Andrson ss 2 1 1 0
W.Myers 1b 4 1 2 2 Cabrera ss 1 0 0 0
T.Frnce pr 0 1 0 0 Vinicio 2b 2 0 0 0
Schimpf 3b 2 1 1 0 Cabrera lf 2 1 1 0
B.White pr 1 0 0 0 Robbins lf 3 1 2 0
Renfroe rf 3 1 1 0 J.Abreu 1b 4 2 2 3
Torrens c 1 0 1 1 D.Hayes 1b 1 0 0 0
A.Hdges c 3 2 3 4 Frazier 3b 2 0 0 0
Bthncrt ph 1 0 0 0 Alvarez 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Blash lf 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico dh 4 1 1 2
Coleman ph 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 1 0 1 0
E.Aybar ss 3 1 1 1 Al.Call pr 2 0 1 0
Srdinas ss 1 0 1 0 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0
J.Chcin sp 1 0 0 0 Collins c 0 1 0 0
Cordoba ph 3 1 1 0 L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0
L.Bsabe cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 9 12 8 Totals 38 9 13 8
San Diego 210 500 100—9
Chicago 402 000 12—9

E_Spangenberg (1), Alvarez 2 (2). DP_San Diego 2, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Robbins (1), Abreu (4), Call (1). HR_Myers (4), Hedges 2 (2), Aybar (2), Saladino (4), Peter (1), Abreu (3), Delmonico (5). SB_Spangenberg (3), France (1), Burgos (1), Sardinas (1), Cordoba (4). CS_Alvarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Chacin 3 8 6 6 2 2
Diaz 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen 1 0 0 0 1 0
Torres 1 0 0 0 2 2
Enright 2 4 3 3 1 3
Kuo 1 1 0 0 2 2
Chicago
Covey 1 3 2 2 0 0
Swarzak 2 1 1 1 0 2
Jennings 1-3 4 5 4 1 1
Holmberg 3 2-3 3 1 1 2 2
Katz 1 1 0 0 1 1
Leyer 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Jennings (Schimpf).

PB_Torrens.

Umpires_Home, Blake Felix; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Second Umpire; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:25. A_4,003

