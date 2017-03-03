Panarin, Blackhawks beat Islanders 2-1 for 6th straight win

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 03, 2017
|L Income
|18.6848
|0.0020
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.1268
|0.0034
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.8675
|0.0045
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.9422
|0.0053
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.1387
|0.0032
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2483
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.4969
|0.0058
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.9875
|0.0172
|5.95%
|S Fund
|43.1027
|0.0309
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.7591
|-0.0174
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.