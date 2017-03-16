Sports Listen

Panthers-Blue Jackets Sum

March 16, 2017
Florida 1 0 0—1
Columbus 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Florida, Marchessault 23 (Vanek, Petrovic), 18:15.

Second Period_2, Columbus, Werenski 11 (Anderson, Calvert), 15:51. 3, Columbus, Anderson 15 (Johnson, Karlsson), 19:21.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 10-12-12_34. Columbus 12-13-9_34.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 13-13-5 (34 shots-32 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 38-13-4 (34-33).

A_14,921 (18,144). T_2:31.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Mark Wheler.

