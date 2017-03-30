Sports Listen

Panthers QB Newton undergoes surgery to repair rotator cuff

By master
March 30, 2017
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton is recovering from surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Dr. Pat Connor performed the surgery on the Panthers quarterback Thursday at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion says, “Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting.”

Vermillion says Newton will begin his rehabilitation on Monday.

Newton, the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015, suffered the injury last December in a win over the San Diego Chargers. The Panthers hoped that rest during the offseason would allow the shoulder to heal naturally, but when it didn’t respond as expected Newton decided to have surgery .

The Panthers have said they expect Newton will be ready for training camp .

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

