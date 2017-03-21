Sports Listen

Paris Olympic bid team tells IOC it doesn’t want 2028 Games

By ROB HARRIS
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 11:58 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — The Paris bid team is fine with an unprecedented double vote on Olympic hosts, as long as the French capital is awarded the 2024 Games.

With Paris and Los Angeles the remaining 2024 bidders, IOC President Thomas Bach has raised the prospect of one city getting 2024 and the other taking 2028. But Paris bid co-chairman Tony Estanguet says “we can’t accept ’28. It’s not possible.”

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic champion canoeist, is also a member of the International Olympic Committee.

He says “we’re OK if the IOC wants to give two games at the same session in Lima.”

But after three unsuccessful recent Paris bids, Estanguet says “it’s now or never. Either the IOC family wants to choose Paris for ’24 or we will not come back for ’28.”

