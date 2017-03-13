Sports Listen

Patriots add Lawrence Guy to bolster defensive line

and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 6:46 pm < a min read
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have made a move to fill some losses on defense this offseason with the signing of free agent lineman Lawrence Guy.

New England announced Guy’s signing Monday, the latest addition in what’s already been a busy free agent period for the Super Bowl champions.

Guy, 27, is a six-year NFL veteran, with stops in Green Bay, Indianapolis, San Diego and most recently Baltimore. He appeared in 16 games each of the past two seasons with the Ravens, with 5½ sacks over the span.

His addition will help fill the pass rushing void left following the free agency departure of Jabaal Sheard to the Colts, and the impending departure of Chris Long, who previously announced his intention to seek a new team this offseason.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

