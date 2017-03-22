Sports Listen

Paul leads Clippers in blowout, watches end with young son

March 22, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul scored 27 points before watching the end of a blowout with his young son on the bench, and the Clippers beat the Lakers 133-109 on Tuesday night for yet another win in the battle of Los Angeles.

The Clippers have won 17 of the last 19 meetings against the Lakers. They cruised in this one, and the younger Chris Paul got to sit on his dad’s lap on the bench during the fourth quarter.

Eight Clippers scored in double figures, including J.J. Redick with 24 points and Austin Rivers with 17.

The Clippers hit 15 of 33 3-pointers, and their starters sat out the entire fourth quarter for the second consecutive game.

Brandon Ingram led the Lakers with 21 points.

