Paul Tergat to stand for Kenya Olympic committee head

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former marathon world-record holder Paul Tergat says he will stand against incumbent Kip Keino in an election for president of the Kenyan Olympic committee.

Tergat announced his candidacy in a statement on Thursday, saying he wanted to create “a strong sense of togetherness” at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, which has been beset by problems since the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Tergat won five straight cross-country world titles from 1995-2000 and two Olympic silver medals in the 10,000 meters. He is on NOCK’s executive committee.

NOCK will hold elections on May 5 after adopting changes to its constitution this week at the request of the International Olympic Committee.

Keino’s leadership is under scrutiny after senior officials at NOCK were arrested following the Rio Olympics and charged with theft of sports equipment and money.