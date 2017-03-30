Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Paul Tergat to stand…

Paul Tergat to stand for Kenya Olympic committee head

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 4:07 pm < a min read
Share

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former marathon world-record holder Paul Tergat says he will stand against incumbent Kip Keino in an election for president of the Kenyan Olympic committee.

Tergat announced his candidacy in a statement on Thursday, saying he wanted to create “a strong sense of togetherness” at the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, which has been beset by problems since the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Tergat won five straight cross-country world titles from 1995-2000 and two Olympic silver medals in the 10,000 meters. He is on NOCK’s executive committee.

NOCK will hold elections on May 5 after adopting changes to its constitution this week at the request of the International Olympic Committee.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Keino’s leadership is under scrutiny after senior officials at NOCK were arrested following the Rio Olympics and charged with theft of sports equipment and money.

Topics:
All News Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Paul Tergat to stand…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.