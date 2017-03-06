Sports Listen

Pelicans beat Lakers 105-97 for 1st win with Cousins in game

By BETH HARRIS
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:00 am < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time with him in the lineup, 105-97 over the spiraling Los Angeles Lakers whose fourth-quarter rally fell short Sunday night.

Anthony Davis added 31 points for the Pelicans, who swept the season series for the second straight year and just the second time ever.

The Pelicans improved to 1-4 with Cousins, who joined the team in a trade from Sacramento on Feb. 20. They won a game while he was serving a one-game suspension after earning his 18th technical of the season.

Nick Young led the Lakers with 19 points. They fell to 0-7 since the All-Star break, a game away from equaling the team’s worst skid of the season. They’ve also lost five in a row at Staples Center.

