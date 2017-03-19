Sports Listen

Pelicans’ Cousins listed as starter vs. Timberwolves.

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 6:10 pm < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans have listed DeMarcus Cousins as a starter for Sunday evening’s game against Minnesota, ending the front-court All-Star’s absence after one game.

Cousins did not play in Friday night’s victory over Houston because of left knee and rib soreness, but the Pelicans expressed optimism after Saturday’s practice that he would be back against the Timberwolves.

Cousins plays center when fellow All-Star forward Anthony Davis is in the game with him and moves to power forward at other times. He is averaging 26.7 points and 105.8 rebounds this season.

New Orleans is currently 3-7 with Cousins in the lineup since trading for him on Feb. 19. He has missed two games since the trade — one for a suspension — and the Pelicans have won both of those games.

