Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pelicans' Jack out with…

Pelicans’ Jack out with knee setback, Spurs’ Parker returns

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:24 pm < a min read
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry says reserve guard Jarrett Jack, who only recently made his return to the NBA following reconstructive right knee surgery, now has a torn meniscus in the same knee and is expected to be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

Jack had played in only two games since signing a 10-day contract last week, averaging three points and 2.5 assists in 15.6 minutes per game. Jack was one of three guards signed as free agents since the All-Star break, when New Orleans traded away three backcourt players in order to acquire All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

Meanwhile, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich says starting guard Tony Parker is ready to play in Friday night’s game at New Orleans after missing the Spurs previous game with a quad contusion.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Pelicans' Jack out with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.