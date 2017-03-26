Sports Listen

Pelicans-Nuggets, Box

Pelicans-Nuggets, Box

By master
The Associated Press March 26, 2017
NEW ORLEANS (115)

Cunningham 3-6 0-0 6, Hill 1-5 2-2 5, Davis 12-17 6-7 31, Holiday 5-12 0-0 13, Frazier 4-8 2-2 11, Diallo 1-3 0-0 2, Motiejunas 6-12 0-1 13, Ajinca 3-6 0-0 6, Cook 1-2 0-0 3, Crawford 6-13 0-0 13, Moore 6-13 0-0 12. Totals 48-97 10-12 115.

DENVER (90)

Gallinari 2-6 5-5 11, Chandler 2-8 0-0 4, Jokic 4-14 0-0 8, Nelson 2-7 0-0 4, Harris 5-12 2-2 13, Hernangomez 0-3 0-0 0, Barton 3-9 2-2 8, Plumlee 8-10 0-1 16, Arthur 2-4 0-0 5, Faried 2-5 2-2 6, Mudiay 1-3 0-0 2, Murray 5-13 1-2 13, Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-95 12-14 90.

New Orleans 29 26 32 28—115
Denver 26 14 19 31— 90

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-27 (Holiday 3-6, Davis 1-2, Cook 1-2, Hill 1-3, Frazier 1-3, Motiejunas 1-3, Crawford 1-4, Moore 0-1, Diallo 0-1, Cunningham 0-2), Denver 6-25 (Gallinari 2-4, Murray 2-5, Arthur 1-1, Harris 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Barton 0-1, Mudiay 0-1, Miller 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Hernangomez 0-2, Jokic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 59 (Davis 15), Denver 49 (Jokic 13). Assists_New Orleans 29 (Frazier 8), Denver 21 (Nelson 5). Total Fouls_New Orleans 18, Denver 13. A_19,850 (19,155).

