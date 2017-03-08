Penguins-Jets Sums

|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|1—7
|Winnipeg
|3
|0
|1—4
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Matthias 8 (Chiarot, Lowry), 4:18. 2, Pittsburgh, Bonino 10 (Wilson), 4:43. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 22 (Trouba), 9:00. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 30 (Dumoulin, Kessel), 11:57. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 10 (Scheifele, Chiarot), 16:10. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG, (slashing), 0:14; Wheeler, WPG, Major (fighting), 3:33; Malkin, PIT, Major (fighting), 3:33; Sestito, PIT, Major (fighting), 3:35; Thorburn, WPG, Major (fighting), 3:35; Sestito, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:10; Sestito, PIT, served by Wilson, Major (check from behind), 13:10; Copp, WPG, (roughing), 13:10; Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 14:14; Kunitz, PIT, (delay of game), 18:44.
Second Period_6, Pittsburgh, Schultz 12 (Crosby, Malkin), 9:09 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Bonino 11 (Sheary, Streit), 9:29 (pp). 8, Pittsburgh, Malkin 31 (Hagelin, Ruhwedel), 10:06. 9, Pittsburgh, Bonino 12 (Ruhwedel, Streit), 18:21 (pp). Penalties_Streit, PIT, (slashing), 5:04; Chiarot, WPG, (holding), 7:51; Little, WPG, (hooking), 8:38; Perreault, WPG, (holding stick), 16:55; Sheary, PIT, (hooking), 19:00.
Third Period_10, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Sheary, Ruhwedel), 16:02. 11, Winnipeg, Dano 4 (Postma, Copp), 18:45. Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (holding), 9:53; Lowry, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:16; Morrissey, WPG, (slashing), 16:02; Sheary, PIT, (slashing), 16:02; Sheary, PIT, (cross checking), 16:02; Morrissey, WPG, (cross checking), 16:02.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-12-10_32. Winnipeg 14-11-10_35.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 3 of 5; Winnipeg 0 of 5.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 25-8-3 (35 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-16-3 (15-10), Hutchinson 4-12-3 (17-15).
A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:45.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Mark Shewchyk.