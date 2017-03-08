Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPSocial SecurityOPMFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Penguins-Jets Sums

Penguins-Jets Sums

By master
and The Associated Press March 8, 2017 11:06 pm < a min read
Share
Pittsburgh 2 4 1—7
Winnipeg 3 0 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Matthias 8 (Chiarot, Lowry), 4:18. 2, Pittsburgh, Bonino 10 (Wilson), 4:43. 3, Winnipeg, Ehlers 22 (Trouba), 9:00. 4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 30 (Dumoulin, Kessel), 11:57. 5, Winnipeg, Byfuglien 10 (Scheifele, Chiarot), 16:10. Penalties_Ehlers, WPG, (slashing), 0:14; Wheeler, WPG, Major (fighting), 3:33; Malkin, PIT, Major (fighting), 3:33; Sestito, PIT, Major (fighting), 3:35; Thorburn, WPG, Major (fighting), 3:35; Sestito, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 13:10; Sestito, PIT, served by Wilson, Major (check from behind), 13:10; Copp, WPG, (roughing), 13:10; Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 14:14; Kunitz, PIT, (delay of game), 18:44.

Second Period_6, Pittsburgh, Schultz 12 (Crosby, Malkin), 9:09 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Bonino 11 (Sheary, Streit), 9:29 (pp). 8, Pittsburgh, Malkin 31 (Hagelin, Ruhwedel), 10:06. 9, Pittsburgh, Bonino 12 (Ruhwedel, Streit), 18:21 (pp). Penalties_Streit, PIT, (slashing), 5:04; Chiarot, WPG, (holding), 7:51; Little, WPG, (hooking), 8:38; Perreault, WPG, (holding stick), 16:55; Sheary, PIT, (hooking), 19:00.

Third Period_10, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 9 (Sheary, Ruhwedel), 16:02. 11, Winnipeg, Dano 4 (Postma, Copp), 18:45. Penalties_Cullen, PIT, (holding), 9:53; Lowry, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:16; Morrissey, WPG, (slashing), 16:02; Sheary, PIT, (slashing), 16:02; Sheary, PIT, (cross checking), 16:02; Morrissey, WPG, (cross checking), 16:02.

Join us for a free online chat with Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer Department of Health and Human Services on March 29, 2017.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-12-10_32. Winnipeg 14-11-10_35.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 3 of 5; Winnipeg 0 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 25-8-3 (35 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 22-16-3 (15-10), Hutchinson 4-12-3 (17-15).

A_15,294 (15,015). T_2:45.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Brad Meier. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Mark Shewchyk.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Penguins-Jets Sums
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan refers to U.S.S.R. as 'evil empire'

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard fights wildfires with helicopters

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6654 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0679 -0.0342 2.42%
L 2030 27.7638 -0.0585 3.47%
L 2040 29.8095 -0.0742 3.99%
L 2050 17.0515 -0.0483 4.47%
G Fund 15.2523 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4805 -0.0207 0.94%
C Fund 32.7867 -0.0938 5.95%
S Fund 42.5768 -0.2552 4.66%
I Fund 25.6942 -0.0682 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.