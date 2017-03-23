Sports Listen

Penguins-Senators Sum

By master
March 23, 2017
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 0—1
Ottawa 0 0 1 0—2
Ottawa won shootout 2-0.

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Bonino 16 (Streit), 9:21 (pp).

Third Period_2, Ottawa, Hoffman 22 (Turris, Karlsson), 9:43 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Pittsburgh 0 (Bonino NG, Crosby NG), Ottawa 2 (Turris G, Ryan G).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-12-8-5_35. Ottawa 8-12-9-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 28-9-4 (30 shots-29 saves). Ottawa, Condon 19-12-6 (35-34).

A_18,102 (19,153). T_2:48.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Brandon Gawryletz.

