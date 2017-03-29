Sports Listen

Pepperdine promotes DeLisha Milton-Jones to head coach

By master
March 29, 2017
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Pepperdine has promoted DeLisha Milton-Jones to be the head coach of the women’s basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.

Milton-Jones joined the program as an assistant coach this past season after playing in the WNBA for 17 years.

She replaces Ryan Weisenberg, who was let go earlier this month. The Waves were 7-23 this season and 28-94 during Weisenberg’s four-year stint at the school.

While Milton-Jones doesn’t have much coaching experience she does have a long storied career in the WNBA and playing overseas. She won two WNBA titles with the Los Angeles Sparks and finished in the top 10 in points (ninth), steals (fifth) and rebounds (sixth).

She also helped the U.S. win gold medals at the Olympics in 2000 and 2008.

