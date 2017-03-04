Sports Listen

Perrantes leads No. 23 Virginia past Pitt, 67-42

By HANK KURZ Jr.
By HANK KURZ Jr.
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — London Perrantes scored 22 points in his final home game and No. 23 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 67-42 on Saturday.

Freshman Ty Jerome, the likely replacement as Virginia’s starting point guard next season, added 13 points as the Cavaliers (21-9, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third straight. They also avenged an 88-76 loss in overtime at Pittsburgh in January.

Michael Young scored 14 points to lead Pittsburgh (15-16, 4-14). The Panthers played the first 10 minutes without Young or Jamel Artis after both were late for a team function. When the team’s top two scorers finally checked in with 9:54 left in the half, Virginia led 19-2.

Pittsburgh missed 13 of its first 14 field goal attempts. It was the Panthers’ 12th consecutive road loss against a ranked opponent.

Perrantes was removed with 1:57 remaining to a standing ovation. He hugged Jerome at midcourt, acknowledged the cheers from the crowd and then hugged coach Tony Bennett before taking a seat on the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers head into the ACC Tournament having lost four in a row, and of greater concern to first-year coach Kevin Stallings might be the idea that Young (20.1 ppg) and Artis (18.9 ppg) have been their dominant offensive weapons, and both are seniors.

Virginia: The Cavaliers appear to have their swagger back, not only on defense, where they lead the nation is scoring defense, but on offense. Perrantes has emerged from a shooting drought and Jerome and fellow freshman Kyle Guy have played, and scored, more of late.

UP NEXT

Both teams will play next in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, New York.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

___

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

