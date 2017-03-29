Perry, Eaves score early as Ducks down Canucks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Corey Perry and Patrick Eaves scored 74 seconds apart early in the first period, and the Anaheim Ducks cruised past the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday night to extend their season-high winning streak to five games.

Nick Ritchie, with a goal and an assist, and Brandon Montour also scored for Anaheim, which clinched a playoff spot earlier in the night when the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1.

Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves and Antoine Vermette added two assists as the Pacific Division leaders improved to 9-1-1 over their last 11 games. Bernier is 9-0-1 over his last 10 starts, including eight wins in a row.

Highly touted rookie forward Brock Boeser scored in his home debut for Vancouver, and Ryan Miller stopped 35 shots in the loss.

The Canucks were eliminated from playoff contention Thursday and are 2-7-2 over their last 11, including a 2-3-0 mark on their recent road trip.

With captain and leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf a late scratch because of a lower-body injury, the Ducks opened the scoring 23 seconds in when Vermette stripped Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler behind the Vancouver net. Ritchie swept the puck in front to Perry, who beat Miller over the glove for his 16th of the season.

Eaves then scored his fifth goal in the last five games at 1:37 after taking a pass from Rickard Rakell and firing a shot past Miller’s blocker for his 28th.

Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler nearly made it 3-0 a couple of minutes later off the rush, but his backhand effort that squeaked through Miller’s pads was fished off the goal line by Vancouver counterpart Christopher Tanev.

The Ducks thoroughly dominated the listless Canucks and finally got their third goal with 15.4 seconds left in the period. Anaheim controlled the puck in the offensive zone after an icing call before Ritchie tipped Josh Manson’s shot through traffic past a frustrated Miller for his 14th.

Anaheim made it 4-0 at 3:44 of the second, moments after Miller stopped Jakob Silfverberg on a partial breakaway, when Montour’s point shot off a faceoff beat the Vancouver goalie through a screen for his second.

Bernier made a nice save on Boeser just more than a minute into the third before also stopping Michael Chaput on the rebound.

But the Anaheim netminder will want the 20-year-old Boeser’s next shot back after it leaked through his legs at 2:34 for the rookie’s second NHL goal in three career games.

Selected 23rd overall at the 2015 draft, Boeser scored the winner in his debut Saturday in a 4-2 road victory over the Minnesota Wild.

Boeser, who grew up in nearby Burnsville, Minnesota, signed with Vancouver the morning of the game after his season with the University of North Dakota ended Friday night.

NOTES: John Gibson dressed as Anaheim’s backup after missing seven straight games and 13 of the last 14 with a lower-body injury. … Vancouver defenseman Troy Stecher sat out with an upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Continue a four-game road trip through Western Canada on Thursday against Winnipeg.

Canucks: Host the Kings on Friday.