Perry Hall trips Quince Orchard 59-56 in OT for first title

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — James Rider scored 18 points, Laquill Hardnett made a basket that forced overtime and added four key free throws in the final seconds of the extra period, and Perry Hall won its first state title, beating Quince Orchard 59-56 in the Class 4A championship Saturday night.

Perry Hall (26-2) became the first Baltimore County school to win the state title in this division since Towson in 1963. Quince Orchard (24-3), from Montgomery County, also was looking for its first state crown.

The Gators often led before Quince Orchard rallied in the fourth quarter and held a 48-46 lead late. Hardnett (14 points, 13 rebounds) forced overtime with his shot from the lane with four seconds left.

In overtime, Rider’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left gave the Gators the lead for good at 53-50.

Hardnett twice hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds but the Cougars still had a chance to tie in the closing seconds before Tyler Holley (14 points) made a steal and locked things up.

Matt Kelly topped Quince Orchard with 22 points.