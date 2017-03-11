Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Perry Hall trips Quince…

Perry Hall trips Quince Orchard 59-56 in OT for first title

By master
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 10:21 pm < a min read
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — James Rider scored 18 points, Laquill Hardnett made a basket that forced overtime and added four key free throws in the final seconds of the extra period, and Perry Hall won its first state title, beating Quince Orchard 59-56 in the Class 4A championship Saturday night.

Perry Hall (26-2) became the first Baltimore County school to win the state title in this division since Towson in 1963. Quince Orchard (24-3), from Montgomery County, also was looking for its first state crown.

The Gators often led before Quince Orchard rallied in the fourth quarter and held a 48-46 lead late. Hardnett (14 points, 13 rebounds) forced overtime with his shot from the lane with four seconds left.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

In overtime, Rider’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left gave the Gators the lead for good at 53-50.

Advertisement

Hardnett twice hit two free throws in the final 18 seconds but the Cougars still had a chance to tie in the closing seconds before Tyler Holley (14 points) made a steal and locked things up.

Matt Kelly topped Quince Orchard with 22 points.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Perry Hall trips Quince…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.