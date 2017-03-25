Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm advance to semifinals of Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm advanced to the semifinals of the Dell Technologies Match Play, staying on track for a potential showdown between the No. 1 player and Spain’s rising star.

Johnson lost a 3-up lead at the turn and for the first time in 71 holes of this event, he was in a match that was all square. He answered with two birdies and put away Alex Noren.

Rahm was so dominant Saturday that he played only 27 holes in his two matches. The 22-year-old rookie has yet to play the 18th hole at Austin Country Club.

Johnson faces Hideto Tanihara in the semifinals. Rahm plays Bill Haas, who eliminated Phil Mickelson in the quarterfinals, 2 and 1.