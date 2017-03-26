Phillies 6, Pirates 3

|Pittsburgh
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Mrcer ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vlentin 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|D.Ortiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Coghlan lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Frese 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|J.Rgers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Quinn pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Jo.Jaso rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|J.Osuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Sunders rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Meadows cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altherr pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Ngepe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Da.Nava 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Knapp c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lndblom sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|LeBlanc rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bchholz sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Hnson ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Jseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|37
|6
|15
|6
|Pittsburgh
|012
|000
|000—3
|Philadelphia
|500
|000
|010—6
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bell (2), Rogers (1), Osuna (4), Meadows (4), Valentin (6), Kendrick (3), Herrera (4). 3B_Saunders (1). HR_Franco (5), Knapp (2). CS_Osuna (1), Meadows (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Schugel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scioneaux
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lindblom
|1 2-3
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|LeBlanc
|3 1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|Benoit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchholz
|3 1-3
|5
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Venditte
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_LeBlanc (Saunders).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joshuah Clark.
Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
T_. A—