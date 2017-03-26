Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Phillies 6, Pirates 3

Phillies 6, Pirates 3

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 4:51 pm < a min read
Share
Pittsburgh Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Mrcer ss 3 0 1 1 Vlentin 2b 5 1 3 0
D.Ortiz ph 1 0 0 0 Kndrick lf 4 1 2 0
Jo.Bell 1b 5 0 1 0 Coghlan lf 0 0 0 0
D.Frese 3b 2 1 0 0 Herrera cf 4 1 3 1
J.Rgers ph 1 0 1 0 R.Quinn pr 1 0 1 1
Jo.Jaso rf 3 1 1 0 M.Frnco 3b 5 1 1 2
J.Osuna lf 3 0 1 2 Sunders rf 1 1 1 0
Meadows cf 4 1 2 0 Altherr pr 1 0 0 0
G.Ngepe 2b 3 0 1 0 Da.Nava 1b 4 0 0 0
Wlliams c 4 0 1 0 A.Knapp c 4 1 2 2
Lndblom sp 1 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 4 0 2 0
LeBlanc rp 1 0 0 0 Bchholz sp 2 0 0 0
A.Hnson ph 2 0 1 0 T.Jseph ph 1 0 0 0
Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 10 3 Totals 37 6 15 6
Pittsburgh 012 000 000—3
Philadelphia 500 000 010—6

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Bell (2), Rogers (1), Osuna (4), Meadows (4), Valentin (6), Kendrick (3), Herrera (4). 3B_Saunders (1). HR_Franco (5), Knapp (2). CS_Osuna (1), Meadows (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Schugel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scioneaux 1 2 1 1 1 1
Lindblom 1 2-3 8 5 5 1 1
LeBlanc 3 1-3 3 0 0 0 2
Hughes 1 2 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Benoit 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris 1 1 0 0 0 0
Buchholz 3 1-3 5 3 3 4 4
Venditte 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Garcia 2 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_LeBlanc (Saunders).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, James Hoye; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joshuah Clark.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.
Advertisement

T_. A—

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Phillies 6, Pirates 3
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.