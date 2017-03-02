Sports Listen

Phillies 8, Blue Jays 8

Phillies 8, Blue Jays 8

By master
The Associated Press March 2, 2017
Philadelphia Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
F.Glvis ss 3 0 1 2 K.Pllar cf 2 0 1 1
Kingery pr 2 0 1 0 D.Pmpey cf 2 2 1 1
Perkins rf 5 0 0 0 Carrera lf 3 0 2 0
Herrera cf 3 0 2 0 Smt Jr. pr 2 2 1 1
D.Czens rf 2 0 0 0 Butista rf 2 1 2 3
M.Frnco 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Alfrd rf 2 1 1 0
H.Gomez pr 1 1 0 0 Morales dh 2 0 1 0
T.Jseph 1b 4 1 1 0 R.Urena pr 2 0 1 1
Goeddel pr 1 1 1 0 Stlmcch c 3 0 0 0
B.Stssi lf 5 2 4 2 M.Ohlmn c 2 0 1 1
Wlliams dh 3 1 0 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
J.Alfro ph 1 0 1 1 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 0 0
Hanigan c 2 1 0 0 R.Goins 2b 3 0 1 0
Holaday pr 2 0 0 0 K.Vcuna ss 1 0 0 0
Vlentin 2b 3 1 1 2 J.Berti 3b 3 1 1 0
Flrimon ph 1 0 1 1 B.Jones 3b 1 0 0 0
G.Petit ss 3 0 0 0
R.Felds ph 1 1 1 0
Totals 40 8 13 8 Totals 39 8 14 8
Philadelphia 000 040 202—8
Toronto 001 030 103—8

E_Perkins (1), Saltalamacchia (1), Vicuna (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Toronto 8. 2B_Galvis (1), Joseph (1), Valentin (2), Florimon (1), Carrera (1), Morales (1), Goins (1), Berti (2). HR_Smith Jr. (1), Bautista (1). CS_Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 2 1 0 0 0 1
Neshek 1 3 1 1 1 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lively 1 3 3 3 1 1
Rodriguez 1 1 1 1 0 1
Ramos 1 0 0 0 0 1
Beato 1 5 3 3 0 1
Toronto
Happ 2 1 0 0 0 2
Osuna 1 0 0 0 1 2
Loup 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oberholtzer 0 3 4 4 2 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Dermody 1 2 0 0 0 1
Greene 1 2 2 2 1 1
House 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 2
Shafer 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Neshek (Morales).

WP_Osuna.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Ronnie Teague.

T_3:24. A_3,796

