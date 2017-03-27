Pirates 4, Twins 1

Sports Listen

Minnesota Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Shuck cf 2 0 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 2
English cf 1 0 0 0 Hrrison 3b 3 1 1 0
Santana rf 4 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 3 1 1 2
Paulsen lf 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Hrrison lf 1 0 0 0 D.Frese 1b 2 0 0 0
Mi.Sano dh 3 1 1 1 Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 3 0 0 0
Rhlfing c 1 0 0 0 A.Hnson lf 2 0 1 0
By.Park 1b 3 0 1 0 Stllngs c 3 1 2 0
M.Hague 1b 1 0 1 0 Iv.Nova sp 0 0 0 0
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 Jo.Bell ph 0 0 0 0
N.Grdon ss 1 0 0 0 J.Rgers ph 1 0 0 0
T.Field 3b 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez 2b 2 0 0 0
Rgnatto 3b 1 0 1 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 25 4 7 4
Minnesota 010 000 000—1
Pittsburgh 310 000 00x—4

E_Freese (3). DP_Minnesota 1, Pittsburgh 2. LOB_Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 1. HR_Sano (3), Frazier (3), McCutchen (1). CS_Hanson 2 (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Hughes L, 1-2 6 6 4 4 1 1
Tonkin 1 0 0 0 1 0
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Nova W, 2-0 4 3 1 1 0 6
Rivero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Webb H, 1 3 1 0 0 0 4
Borden S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_by_Hughes (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Will Little; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:10. A_4,991

