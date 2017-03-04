Sports Listen

Pistons-76ers, Box

By master
March 4, 2017
DETROIT (136)

Morris 8-15 4-4 22, Leuer 3-7 0-0 6, Drummond 7-13 0-0 14, Jackson 9-14 0-0 21, Caldwell-Pope 9-11 5-6 26, Hilliard 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 8-16 2-2 20, Johnson 1-6 0-0 2, Bullock 0-0 2-2 2, Baynes 2-2 3-4 7, Marjanovic 2-3 1-2 5, Smith 5-8 1-1 11. Totals 54-95 18-21 136.

PHILADELPHIA (106)

Covington 3-10 0-0 8, Saric 7-15 4-4 19, Holmes 6-9 0-1 13, McConnell 5-7 0-0 10, Stauskas 10-15 0-0 24, Harper 4-10 0-0 9, Rodriguez 4-7 0-0 12, Anderson 1-6 2-2 5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 43-88 6-7 106.

Detroit 33 34 39 30—136
Philadelphia 25 27 30 24—106

3-Point Goals_Detroit 10-23 (Jackson 3-4, Caldwell-Pope 3-5, Harris 2-4, Morris 2-6, Leuer 0-1, Smith 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Philadelphia 14-34 (Rodriguez 4-6, Stauskas 4-7, Covington 2-5, Holmes 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Saric 1-3, Harper 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 44 (Drummond 14), Philadelphia 36 (Anderson 8). Assists_Detroit 26 (Smith 13), Philadelphia 30 (McConnell, Saric, Rodriguez 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 9, Philadelphia 18. A_19,523 (20,328).

