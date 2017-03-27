Sports Listen

Pistons-Knicks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 9:55 pm < a min read
DETROIT (95)

Morris 6-13 4-5 20, Harris 5-15 2-2 12, Drummond 5-7 0-4 10, Smith 6-14 1-2 15, Caldwell-Pope 3-12 4-4 12, Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Hilliard 0-0 0-0 0, Baynes 2-4 3-4 7, Leuer 4-8 0-0 8, Ellenson 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Udrih 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 36-84 14-21 95.

NEW YORK (109)

Anthony 8-15 2-2 21, Porzingis 10-16 4-4 25, Hernangomez 6-9 3-4 15, Rose 12-17 3-3 27, Lee 3-6 0-0 7, Kuzminskas 2-6 0-0 5, O’Quinn 0-4 0-0 0, N’dour 0-0 0-0 0, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 3-6 0-0 7, Baker 1-4 0-0 2, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Vujacic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-84 12-13 109.

Detroit 36 23 15 21— 95
New York 34 30 25 20—109

3-Point Goals_Detroit 9-23 (Morris 4-5, Smith 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-7, Johnson 1-4, Leuer 0-2, Harris 0-2), New York 7-21 (Anthony 3-5, Lee 1-2, Kuzminskas 1-3, Porzingis 1-4, Holiday 1-4, Vujacic 0-1, Baker 0-2). Fouled Out_Morris. Rebounds_Detroit 42 (Drummond 15), New York 37 (Porzingis 8). Assists_Detroit 18 (Smith 5), New York 26 (Rose 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 16, New York 16. A_19,812 (19,812).

