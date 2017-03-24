Sports Listen

Pistons-Magic, Box

Pistons-Magic, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 24, 2017 9:16 pm < a min read
DETROIT (87)

Morris 1-8 2-2 4, Harris 3-8 4-4 11, Drummond 3-8 0-2 6, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Caldwell-Pope 2-11 4-5 8, Bullock 0-5 0-0 0, Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Hilliard 0-1 0-0 0, Leuer 7-11 2-2 16, Baynes 4-8 0-0 8, Marjanovic 5-7 5-5 15, Udrih 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 5-14 0-0 11. Totals 34-96 17-20 87.

ORLANDO (115)

Fournier 6-10 2-2 15, Ross 6-9 1-1 18, Gordon 8-11 0-0 16, Vucevic 8-14 0-0 16, Payton 5-11 3-5 14, Rudez 2-3 0-0 5, Biyombo 2-5 0-0 4, Zimmerman 0-0 1-2 1, Augustin 1-3 0-0 3, Watson 1-4 0-0 2, Meeks 6-12 0-0 15, Hezonja 2-6 2-3 6, Wilcox 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-91 9-13 115.

Detroit 18 21 23 25— 87
Orlando 22 35 35 23—115

3-Point Goals_Detroit 2-22 (Harris 1-3, Jackson 1-5, Leuer 0-2, Morris 0-2, Bullock 0-3, Johnson 0-3, Caldwell-Pope 0-4), Orlando 12-26 (Ross 5-6, Meeks 3-4, Rudez 1-1, Payton 1-1, Augustin 1-2, Fournier 1-4, Vucevic 0-1, Hezonja 0-2, Gordon 0-2, Watson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 50 (Drummond 14), Orlando 47 (Payton 11). Assists_Detroit 21 (Hilliard 4), Orlando 35 (Payton 9). Total Fouls_Detroit 17, Orlando 17.

