Plush steps down as commissioner of the NWSL

By
The Associated Press March 2, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Jeff Plush has stepped down as commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League after two years in the position.

Plush resigned to pursue new opportunities, the league said Thursday.

During his tenure, Plush oversaw the addition of the Orlando Pride as an expansion team, Western New York’s move to North Carolina and the partnership with A+E Networks, which includes a three-year broadcast deal with Lifetime television.

The NWSL, which is backed by the Canadian Soccer Association and the U.S. Soccer Federation, begins its fifth season in April.

The league says the search for a new commissioner will begin immediately.

The Associated Press

